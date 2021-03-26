Man Arrested Outside Kentucky Hospital Allegedly Had Guns, Body Armor and Possible Explosives

A Kentucky man was arrested outside a hospital allegedly armed with weapons and with suspected explosive devices in his car.

Bryan Carroll, of Versailles, was arrested outside the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday morning without incident.

According to University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe, Carroll was at the hospital to visit a family member. Campus police received a tip from Versailles police that Carroll was at the hospital and was potentially armed and dangerous.

Authorities say he was found with weapons and body armor on him and suspected explosive devices were also found in his vehicle. According to court documents obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Carroll had seven guns and four improvised explosive devices in his Honda.

Carroll, 44, is now facing a 14 charges in the case, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of use of weapon of mass destruction. Monroe said he could also face federal charges.