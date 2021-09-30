Man Arrested After Opening Plane's Emergency Door, Jumping on Wing at Miami Airport

An American Airlines passenger was detained after jumping onto the wing of the plane after touching down at Miami International Airport

A man was taken into custody after opening the emergency exit of a plane and jumping onto its wing after the flight landed in Florida, according to police.

On Wednesday, an American Airlines flight from Colombia had just landed at the Miami International Airport around 7:30 p.m. when a passenger opened an exit door and walked onto the aircraft's wing, the Miami-Dade Police Department said, per CBSMiami.

Police say the American man, Christian Segura, 33, was detained by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and taken into custody by the MDPD, Local News10 reports.

Per the outlet, Segura told police he was feeling ill and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where it was determined he had high blood pressure.

Despite the incident at the airport, the remaining passengers on the flight were not delayed and reportedly able to exit the plane without issue.

American Airlines shared more information about the incident in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday.

"During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit," a spokesperson said. "The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action."

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.