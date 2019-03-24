Man Arrested After Allegedly Kicking Elderly Woman in the Face on NYC Subway

A man allegedly seen in viral video repeatedly kicking an elderly woman aboard a New York City subway train was arrested Saturday and charged with assault, PEOPLE confirms.

Marc Gomez, 36, of Yonkers, New York, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with three counts of assault and one count of harassment, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A rep for the law firm for Gomez’s listed attorney, Steven Mechanic, declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Online records show Gomez is being held on $15,000 bail at the Vernon C. Bain Center. He is next due in court on March 29.

The 78-year-old victim was previously treated and released from the hospital following the March 10 attack. She suffered bleeding, swelling and cuts to her face, according to the spokesperson.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea wrote about the apprehension on Twitter, adding that the victim is “getting the care, advocacy & support needed.”

UPDATE: The subject IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/pE07F6BIIi — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea wrote.

He also included a photo of Gomez that police had previously issued as a plea to the public for help in identifying him, with the words “Apprehended” written over it in large red letters.

The attack occurred March 10 just after 3 a.m. on a No. 2 train at the Nereid Ave. Station in the Bronx.

Video shared to social media shows a man wearing glasses, a black hat and coat and a patterned scarf forcefully kick a seated woman at least six times in the head and the stomach area.

The woman can be seen attempting to shield the blows with her arms as fellow riders yell “Ooooh” at each attack and continue to film.

The suspect is then seen exiting the train while the woman remains seated with her hands to her face.

According to the New York Daily News, she got off the train at the next stop and an EMS crew was waiting for her.

NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre first acknowledged the incident on March 22, writing on Twitter that his department had become aware of the social media video and was “actively investigating this heinous assault.”

The NYPD spokesperson did not know if the department was aware of the incident between March 10 and March 22.

On Saturday, Delatorre praised his team for its quick response in helping the victim.

Great job by our detectives-equally stellar work by Transit cops & outreach teams as they fanned out across the city overnight to reconnect with the victim, especially our Distict 3 officer who spent hours building a rapport & getting the victim the help she so desperately needed https://t.co/Xq6c6Hgp3G — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) March 23, 2019

“Great job by our detectives-equally stellar work by Transit cops & outreach teams as they fanned out across the city overnight to reconnect with the victim, especially our District 3 officer who spent hours building a rapport & getting the victim the help she so desperately needed,” he tweeted.