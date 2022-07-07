Jailene Holton, 21, had stopped into a bar in North Philadelphia with friends when Anthony Nelson, 47, allegedly began firing at the front window, say police

Man Arrested After Getting Kicked Out of Bar and Allegedly Firing 15 Rounds in Anger, Killing Innocent Woman

A man who allegedly fired 15 rounds into a Philadelphia bar has been arrested in connection with the death of an innocent bystander.

On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals took Anthony Nelson, 47, of Philadelphia, into custody in Atlantic City following the shooting death of Jailene Holton, 21, also of Philadelphia, on June 28, U.S. Marshal Eric Gartner of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force tracked Nelson down at a casino and arrested him on a warrant, Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, tells PEOPLE.

"We were able to arrest him once we developed the lead and determined he was in the Harrah's Casino," says Clark.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nelson is awaiting extradition and will be charged with murder and related offenses, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said, according to WPVI.

"He will also be charged as a fugitive of justice because he crossed state lines," says Clark.

Calling Holton's death "a tragedy," Clark says he is glad that authorities were able to apprehend Nelson so quickly.

On June 28, Holton was out with friends at Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and was serving as the group's designated driver, NBC 10 reports.

Nelson was allegedly among a group of men who were upset because they couldn't play pool on a table that was being used by a league, police said, according to Fox 29.

Arrest of Anthony Nelson by U.S. Marshals Anthony Nelson | Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

The men allegedly argued with a bouncer and after a struggle, they were ousted from the bar, police said, according to CBS3.

Moments later, cops said, more than a dozen shots were fired at the front of the bar from less than 200 feet away, the news outlet reported.

Holton was standing in the back of the bar when shots rang out, Fox 29 reports. She fell to the ground after being struck in the head in the hail of gunfire, some of which pierced the front window, police said.

Holton was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Another person was treated at the hospital after being injured by broken glass, according to Fox 29.

"She was a good kid," her uncle James Holton told NBC 10.

On the night she died, "Her friend called her up, she went out to Topgolf" and then to the bar and restaurant, he said.

"They were only going to be there for about 15 to 20 minutes and that's when the altercation broke out and whatever this guy started shooting," Holton's uncle said, according to WPVI.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

"Our community is deeply diminished by the utterly appalling and senseless loss of Jailene, who held such great promise for a tremendous future," Gartner said in a statement.

"Our hope is that the quick capture of this heinous perpetrator will bring some comfort to the Holton family," he continued.