'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally

A woman and two children were killed in a Kansas house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set by a survivor.

Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the Jan. 20 fire in Topeka, according to a press release from the city's communications director, Gretchen Spiker.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, aggravated arson and aggravated child endangerment.

Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, have been identified as the victims killed in the fire, the release states.

Kyle L. Tyler. Shawnee County Department of Corrections

When firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m., the two-story house was completely engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. Four people were inside the home when the blaze broke out, authorities said.

An adult and a juvenile were rescued from the house and taken to a local hospital, where the child died, the release states. A second adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Topeka Public Schools confirmed the 9-year-old girl's death in a statement to parents obtained by WIBW.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share Peyton Tyler, a fourth-grade student at Lowman Hill, passed away this morning as a result of a fire at her home. Peyton has attended Lowman Hill since first grade. Peyton was a student that had many friends and she is known for her positivity and her joyful spirit. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of the Lowman Hill students and staff," the statement reads in part.

According to Fitzpatrick's and Tyler's respective Facebook pages, the pair were in a relationship. The city spokesperson tells PEOPLE, officials cannot specify Kyle L. Tyler's connection to the victims, saying only that the incident was "domestic in nature."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched to help the family with funeral expenses.

Kyle L. Tyler is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, authorities said. There is no bond listed for him.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.