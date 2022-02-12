Marvin Monterrosa, 28, was arrested by the LAPD on Jan. 31 in connection with the stabbing death of actor Robert Mosca

Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Actor Who Was Pursuing His Hollywood Dreams

The Los Angeles Police Department has made an arrest in the case of a 50-year-old actor who was stabbed to death in North Hollywood in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Marvin Monterrosa, 28, was arrested by the LAPD on the evening of Jan. 31 in Van Nuys in connection with the murder of Robert Mosca, PEOPLE confirms.

The suspect is being held on more than $2 million bail at a jail near downtown Los Angeles, booking records show.

Monterrosa is suspected to have stabbed Mosca, an actor with credits including The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Dr. Ken, in North Hollywood shortly after New Year's Eve, ABC7 reports.

Friends remember Mosca as a caring friend and driven actor.

"He was not one of these people that sat around waiting for the phone call, like he was out there every day, every other day, trying to make things happen," one of Mosca's friends, Brian DiLoreto, told ABC7.

A GoFundMe established to collect reward money to help catch Mosca's killer read, "All who have met or worked with Rob knew him as a beautiful person. He was a good friend… if you ever needed him, he was there for you."

According to ABC7, police said Mosca and two other people were approached from behind by the suspect, after which Mosca and the assailant got into an altercation, resulting in the suspect stabbing Mosca.

"Rob fought with him, and when he got away, Rob ran to his friends and said, 'I think I've been stabbed,' " the GoFundMe page reads. "Rob then ran up his driveway and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital."

Monterrosa is set to be arraigned on the morning of Feb. 16 in Van Nuys.

Mosca's death came just weeks before another stabbing death occurred in Los Angeles. Brianna Kupfer, of Pacific Palisades, was attacked on Jan. 13 while working at a furniture store on La Brea Avenue in Mid City.

Kupfer was found dead by a customer, who contacted police. The suspect fled through a back door after the attack, the LAPD said.