Man Arrested After the July Drive-By Shooting Death of Minn. Youth Baseball Coach

A man has been arrested for the drive-by shooting of a youth baseball coach in July.

Jamal Lindsey Smith was arrested in Decatur, Illinois, and is currently awaiting extradition to Minnesota, the Plymouth Police Department announced in a press release Thursday.

"A team of Plymouth detectives, the United States Marshals Service and the Decatur, Illinois Police Department partnered to locate and arrest a suspect in Illinois for second-degree murder," the press release states.

Jay Boughton was fatally shot on July 6 around 10 p.m. while driving home from a baseball game with his 15-year-old son, PEOPLE previously reported.

Boughton, an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, and his son had been driving southbound on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota when another car drove up next to them.

Jamal Lindsey Smith Jamal Lindsey Smith | Credit: Macon County

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden previously said that there "may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers."

Smith, 33, allegedly then shot at Boughton's car, which then careened off the road to hit cars in a nearby parking lot. The coach's son helped provide his dad with CPR until paramedics arrived. Boughton was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Meanwhile, Smith allegedly fled the scene. The vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered by police two and a half weeks later on July 23.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with Boughton's memorial. On the page, he is described as "the kind of guy you wanted to be around."

"He was an active member of our baseball family and his love for the game and passion to help the players was second to none," the GoFundMe campaign page reads. "Jay, you were loved by so many and will be deeply missed."

Smith has not yet been charged or entered a plea. It is not clear if he has retained legal representation at this time.