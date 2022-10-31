An arrest has been made in the 2017 killings of two Indiana teenage girls found dead after going for a hike on a local trail.

Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams, Superintendent of the Indiana State Police Doug Carter confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

An emotional Carter said the case is still under investigation and limited information is available at this time.

Carter said "Today is not a day to celebrate," but called the arrest a "major step."

He also said that if anyone else was involved with the deaths of the girls, that person will also be held accountable.

Allen, who is from Delphi, has entered a plea of not guilty, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said during the press conference. It is unclear if Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Abby Williams, Richard Allen, Libby German. Indiana State Police

On Feb. 13, 2017, the girls were reported missing by family after they were dropped off to go hiking near the "Monon High Bridge," an abandoned railroad. The pair were familiar with the community trails, which were popular with locals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She went hiking often," Mike Patty, Liberty's grandfather, previously told PEOPLE of his granddaughter, who he raised alongside his wife, Becky. "We talked all the time [about safety], it was something that I stressed, but I guess not enough."

During the hike, Liberty posted a photo to Snapchat of Abigail walking on the bridge alone. The friends were supposed to be picked up by family later that afternoon, but they never showed up to the pickup location.

The girls' bodies were found the next day off the shore of a local creek. Police declared they were investigating their deaths as a double homicide. Their cause of death has never been revealed.

A photo that was released by police in 2017 of the suspect. Indiana State Police

Days after Libby and Abby's deaths, authorities released photos taken from Libby's cell phone that showed a man on the trail. They also released a brief audio clip of his voice — also pulled from Libby's phone — as well as a police sketch of the unidentified man, who was later named as the main suspect in the girls' murders.

Tips can be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called in at 765-822-3535.