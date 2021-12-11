Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, has been charged with 14 felony counts, including four counts of attempted murder

Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested in Calif. After He Allegedly Left Woman in a Ditch with Broken Leg for Days

A man has been arrested in the Coachella Valley after he allegedly sexually assaulted at least six women, including one who was left in a ditch for several days with a broken leg.

Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, has been charged with 14 felony counts, including four counts of attempted murder, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

From September 2020 to August 2021, Garcia allegedly attacked six different women in the Coachella Valley area. Three of the women were strangled to unconsciousness, while two others were struck by Garcia's pickup truck, the district attorney's office said.

In one of the incidents involving Garcia's vehicle, the woman's leg was broken. She was left injured in a ditch for several days before being found and receiving medical attention, according to the D.A.'s office.

Initially, authorities identified four victims then, upon further investigation, two more victims were identified.

On Friday, the district attorney's office filed an amended criminal complaint against Garcia to reflect the additional victims.

"This is a heinous crime and bad acts, but this is a good day," Indio police Assistant Chief Christopher C. Shaefer told reporters Friday, according to KTLA.

Garcia was arrested on October 5. He has been held in custody without bail since. According to authorities, Garcia did not live in the Coachella Valley.

Along with attempted murder counts, Garcia is also charged with forcible rape, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, and other sex-related counts, according to the D.A.'s office.