Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas

A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve.

The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a briefing on Thursday. While she was walking, "a blue mid-size sedan traveling northbound on South Broadway struck her and fled northbound on South Broadway, failing to stop or render aid," said the LAPD.

She died shortly after.

The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend, 62. She was a pastor and community activist who was caring for her two biological children along with six foster children, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The driver was allegedly 55-year-old Carlos Mayor, who was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, an LAPD spokesperson said, per multiple outlets.

According to his booking record, his bail has been set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Newman-Townsend's husband Curtis Townsend said, according to ChurchLeaders.com, that she "died doing what she loved to do."

Pastor Kenneth Pitchford, a family friend, also told the outlet of Newman-Townsend: "She was everything to this community. Everybody is heart-stricken for this moment. Words can't describe what she means to this community."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

One witness recalled that she "was trying to help people, and she got her life taken away."

"My mother was a phenomenal woman," the victim's daughter Callie Harvey told ABC 7. "Love is a verb — people forget that. She showed you that she loved you."

Before Mayor's arrest, Newman-Townsend's niece pleaded for the driver to come forward as the family held a vigil in her honor.

"Somebody who means so much to the community didn't deserve to go out this way," said Brittani Newman, ABC 7 reported. "We as a family deserve peace in our hearts. So we ask that you please, please, please surrender yourself."

A GoFundMe has been created by the victim's family to raise money for her upcoming celebration of life. As of Thursday evening, it raised more than $6,000 of its $50,000 goal.

It described her as "a faithful woman of God. Even in her last living moments, she lived a life [of] gratitude, humanitarian aid, and social justice."

"Her days were filled with love, laughter, faith, and communion. She always made sure the family gathered together and everyone was celebrated. Those blessed with her presence always felt welcomed, were well accommodated, and [received] so much of her love," it continued in part.