Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting of Ill. Couple Who Were Dragged from Car Following Minor Accident

A man was arrested in California in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chicago couple last month that was captured on camera.

Anthony Lorenzi, 34, is behind bars in San Diego, Calif., charged with murder after the death of 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga, according to Chicago police.

On June 19, Arzuaga and longtime girlfriend Yasmin Perez, 25, were driving home in Humboldt Park following the city's Puerto Rican Day Parade when they were involved in a minor car accident.

Video captured by a witness that was shared on social media shows a group of men besiege the vehicle at around 9 p.m., pulling Perez onto the street, where they beat her. She was then shot in the neck.

Arzuaga, who had also been dragged from the car, tried to shield Perez from the attackers, and was shot in the head, according to police.

Next, the video shows the group of men scatter, leaving the injured couple lying motionless in the street.

On Saturday, Chicago police revealed Lorenzi was not charged in connection with Perez's death because investigators believe she was unintentionally shot by Arzuaga during the incident.

Arzuaga died hours after the attack, while Perez died in a hospital three days later.

According to the couple's friend, Jae Pacheco, the couple fell in love after meeting at a party.

"It was love at first sight," Pacheco told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I thought it was so cute. They first met each other at a party, and it was over with from there. They fell in love with each other, and they spent years together. They made a family together."

Pacheco said Perez was a devoted mother to her two children, Sofiya and Jayden. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover the couple's funeral costs.

Investigators have not found a motive for the violence. During a Saturday press conference, investigators thanked the public for their help in identifying a suspect.

"The community really stepped up and gave us several tips on who he was, and that is why we were able to ID him to quickly," Brian Deenihan, chief of detectives with the Chicago Police Department, said during the press conference.