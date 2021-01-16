Va. Man Arrested Near U.S. Capitol with 'Unauthorized' Inaugural Credential, Rounds of Ammunition

The increase in security follows the deadly riots on Jan. 6 when thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building

A Virginia man was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Friday after attempting to pass through a security checkpoint with an unauthorized inauguration credential, a loaded handgun and over 500 rounds of ammunition, according to a police report.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. local time, Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal pulled up to the checkpoint of North Capitol St. and E St. NE in a white Ford and presented officers with an "unauthorized Inauguration credential."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the police report, an assisting officer at the scene observed several "firearm-related decals" on the rear of Beeler's vehicle, including stickers reading "Assault Life" and "If they come for your guns Give 'Em your bullets first."

When authorities asked Beeler if he had anything that could harm officers in the vehicle, Beeler said he had a Glock semi-automatic pistol under the center armrest, according to the police report. Officers proceeded to detain Beeler in handcuffs outside of his truck to further investigate the vehicle.

The pistol was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a "round chamber ready to fire," according to CNN, which obtained the incident report which stated that police also discovered 509 rounds of ammunition and shotgun shells located in "plain sight" in the vehicle.

Beeler was placed under arrest shortly before 8 p.m. Friday for possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition. The firearm in Beeler's vehicle was not registered in D.C., according to the police report.

"United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers stopped a suspect at North Capitol Street and E Street, NE, at a security checkpoint put in place for the Presidential Inauguration. The suspect presented a non-government issued credential, and the officers observed a handgun in plain sight in the Suspect's vehicle. A search of the vehicle also found numerous rounds of ammunition. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to USCP Headquarters for processing," USCP said in a statement. "The Suspect has been identified as Wesley Allen Beeler, 31, of Front Royal, Virginia. He has been charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License (CPWOL); Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition."

Adgie O'Byrant Jr., an attorney for Beeler, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Beeler appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday afternoon, was released on personal recognizance and a judge issued a stay-away order from the District, according to the Washington Post, which also reported that Beeler cannot return to the city except to appear in court or meet with his lawyer.

The arrest comes amid increased security measures in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The United States Capitol Police has already implemented a variety of safety precautions across the U.S. Capitol Complex including global fencing and street closures, according to a press release.

"Anyone attempting to unlawfully gain access to the Capitol Grounds by climbing a fence or any other unlawful means will be subject to an appropriate use of force and arrest," the release states.

The USCP will also be coordinating with National Guard troops and additional law enforcement partners throughout the region to maintain safety in the area.

Image zoom Rioters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The increase in security follows the deadly riots on Jan. 6 when thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered outside in D.C. and forced their way into the Capitol.