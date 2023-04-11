Man Arrested in Disappearance of Woman Last Seen at Seattle Mariners Game Allegedly Tried to Kill Her Son

The man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Washington mom last seen at a Seattle Mariners baseball game allegedly tried to kill her son days after she vanished, multiple outlets report.

Brett Gitchel remains jailed on charges of murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft and arson since his April 5 arrest, jail records show. He is being held on a $5 million bail.

Attorney information for Gitchel, 46, was unavailable and it was unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen with Gitchel March 31 at T-Mobile Park, where the pair attended the Mariners game.

Family told police they last heard from Martinez-Cosman, 58, that evening when she texted them a selfie of her and Gitchel at the game.

Citing court documents, KING-TV reports that Gitchel arrived at the home Martinez-Cosman shared with her disabled adult son around 2 a.m. on April 2, days after she vanished. Investigators say Gitchel told her son that his mom had been hospitalized and that he would take him to see her.

After driving around "for what seemed like hours," her son told investigators Gitchel stopped the vehicle and climbed into the rear passenger seat with him, according to the station.

Gitchel then allegedly tried to put a bag over his head and suffocate him, KCPQ-TV reports.

Her son told investigators he was able to fight back and escape to the woods where he called his father in Texas, who in turn called 911, according to KIRO-TV.

Citing court documents, the station reports Gitchel exhibited defense wounds, including cuts, scrapes and bruises on his hands, upon his arrest.

KCPQ reports Gitchel's phone was also pinged at the same time and place that Martinez-Cosman's son said he was attacked.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman.

Hours later on April 2, Martinez-Cosman's burned out SUV was located on the side of the road. Prior to that, police say Gitchel was captured on gas station surveillance footage purchasing a portable gas can, fuel and a lighter, per the outlet..

Martinez-Cosman remains missing.

She has green eyes and brown hair, stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.