1 Dead, 3 Injured in Halloween Shooting at California City Councilperson's Property, Teen Arrested

One person was killed and three others were injured in the shooting, the victims ranging in age from 17 to 19

Four people were shot, one of whom died on the scene, at a Halloween party in Gilroy, California, over the weekend.

At about 12:55 a.m. local time on Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting a shooting, and officers responded to a "large outdoor party" where they learned an "altercation occurred just prior to their arrival," according to a Gilroy Police Department press release.

At least one suspect had fired a gun, authorities said, and there were four people shot. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three — two of whom had "life-threatening injuries" — were taken to nearby hospitals. The shooting victims ranged in age from 17 to 19.

The altercation happened at the residence of Gilroy City councilperson Rebeca Armendariz.

On Sunday, the Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant and arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Calderon in connection with the fatal shooting. Police said Calderon is charged with homicide, according to jail records, is currently being held without bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if Calderon has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Armendariz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but told NBC Bay Area in a statement, "Because this remains an active investigation, I am unable to share more at this time but I would like to thank all of the members of the community who have reached out to express their concerns for their patience."