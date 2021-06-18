Man Arrested and Charged with Stabbing 94-Year-Old Asian Woman Multiple Times

Ahn Taylor, who goes by Peng, was stabbed in the torso and through one of her wrists

Police in California have filed attempted murder, battery, and elder abuse charges against a 35-year-old man accused of stabbing a 94-year-old Asian woman in an unprovoked attack that unfolded in broad daylight.

PEOPLE confirms Daniel Cauich was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday just before noon - less than two hours after he allegedly stabbed Ahn Taylor multiple times along Post Street in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood.

Taylor, who goes by Peng, is recovering from wounds to her torso and one of her wrists.

From her hospital bed, she spoke to KGO-TV about her horrifying ordeal. "Have a lot of crazy people around" Peng told the outlet. She also said the attack happened just outside her home.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover Peng's ongoing medical expenses.

According to the fundraiser, she "was stabbed in the stomach and the wrist, and the knife penetrated her wrist all the way through."

A statement obtained by PEOPLE from investigators alleges they were tipped off to Cauich's location after sharing pictures of him with the public.

Cauich has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces, which also include committing a felony while on bail or own recognizance release and violating the terms of his probation.

KGO-TV reports Cauich was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained court records showing Cauich has been arrested five times within the last year for burglary. A judge released him from jail on June 7, to await his trial following his most recent burglary arrest on May 18.

According to the paper, Cauich was arrested in 2016 after a stabbing in Mission District.

That charge was dismissed in 2019, the Chronicle reports, by a judge who determined there was insufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

Cauich remains in custody, but hasn't entered pleas to the newly-filed charges he faces.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

The vicious stabbing comes amid a nationwide spike in assaults on Asian Americans.