Man Arrested After Breaking into Disney's California Adventure While It's Closed Due to Coronavirus

A man was arrested after breaking into Disney’s California Adventure Park on Sunday night while the park is closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jeremiah Smith, 18, was cited for trespassing after he was allegedly seen by Disney security at 10:24 p.m. jumping a fence into the theme park, a public informations officer for the Anaheim Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers found Smith shortly after, around 11 p.m., in a backstage construction area in the southeast area of the park, the officer tells PEOPLE. The nearest attraction to that area is the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

A representative for Disneyland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing and then released on Sunday, the officer tells PEOPLE. He has an impending court date, where he can be fined or sentenced with a small amount of jail time, the officer says. If he does not appear for his court date, a warrant will be issued.

Image zoom California Adventure Park Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

RELATED: Disney Parks May Take Guests’ Temperatures at Entrance in the Future, Says Bob Iger

California Adventure — like its neighboring Disneyland — has been closed since mid-March in response to the ongoing public health crisis.

While both Disneyland and California Adventure were meant to reopen at the end of March, Disney announced on March 27 that the parks would be closed “until further notice.”

Disney said in a previous statement that employees at the parks would continued to receive pay through April 18.

The California parks were first closed on March 14, following an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom that prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people. Newsom has since issued a stay-at-home order for the state with even stricter guidelines.

Image zoom Jeremiah Smith

RELATED: Cinderella’s Castle Will Light Up Blue to Honor Healthcare Workers — Plus More Disney Tributes

Disney stopped charging annual pass holders to the parks on April 5, and announced that it would retroactively refund payments made between March 14 and April 4. Payments will resume when the parks reopen.

However, pass expiration dates will not be extended but will “expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.” Pass holders who paid in full instead of monthly will have their passes extended for the number of days the parks are closed.

The parks have been closed for 38 days as of Monday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.