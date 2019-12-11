Image zoom Teodoro Torres III Bexar County Sheriff's Office

A San Antonio man was arrested and booked for solicitation of capital murder Tuesday after authorities say he hired a hitman to kill his ex.

Teodoro Torres III, 50, approached Freddy Saiz, an individual he had met while incarcerated in the Bexar County Jail, on Dec. 4 and paid him $10,000 to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Saiz, 26, initially accepted the payment but then got “cold feet,” an affidavit said, and allegedly reached out to Torres’ ex-girlfriend to tell her about the plan.

On Dec. 6, Saiz contacted Texas Department of Public Safety to confess, authorities said. Texas Rangers then had the would-be hitman call Torres about the plan whom they allege stated that he still wanted his ex dead.

Authorities then launched an undercover investigation and contacted Torres, saying they would instead kill the ex-girlfriend, according to law documents.

During a meeting on Dec. 9, Torres told the undercover agents his plans for his former girlfriend, detailing how he wanted the hitman “to rip her eyes out” and how he wanted his ex’s boyfriend dead as well, the affidavit stated. Court documents said Torres also gave one of the undercover agents a picture of his ex-girlfriend and a schedule of where she would be.

When Torres was detained by authorities, he confessed he wanted to hurt his ex because she and her boyfriend wouldn’t let him see his 5-year-old son, according to court documents. Torres wrote letters to his child and the envelope would come back with the words “F— off” on the front, he told agents, according to the affidavit.

Torres claimed Saiz told him he was in a similar situation while the two were in jail, the affidavit said, and that Saiz indicated that he would take care of the ex-girlfriend

Torres is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

An attorney for Torres did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.