Man Arrested in Calif. for Allegedly Killing, Dismembering Pa. Transgender Woman 5 Months Ago

On June 7, 2020, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells' brutalized body was found floating in the Schuylkill River in West Philadelphia

A fugitive wanted for the June death of 27-year-old Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells has been arrested in Los Angeles, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Akhenaton Jones, 36, was taken into custody in Los Angeles, police stated. “We are awaiting extradition. Further information will be released upon availability.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On June 7, 2020, Fells’ brutalized body was found floating in the Schuylkill River near Bartram’s Garden in West Philadelphia, police told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Her legs had been cut off and she had been beaten, with bruising found on her face and head, local station NBC10 reports.

Dive teams found her legs in bags close to the area where her remains were found, NBC10 reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She died of multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide, a spokesperson for the city Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Days after Fells' death, Philadelphia police quickly identified Jones as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Since issuing a statement on Monday, there have been no updates on whether he has appeared in front of a judge or obtained an attorney.

Image zoom Akhenaton Jones

Fells was a freelance fashion designer and known for the fashion show she organized in 2019 called “Rock the Runway -- A Trans Empowerment Fashion Show,” her friend Madelyn Morrison told The Inquirer.

Morrison remembers Fells always “having fun and being vibrant,” she told The Inquirer at the time.

Fells’ father told local TV station NBC10 that she was charismatic.