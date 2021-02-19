Man Arrested After He Allegedly Left Girlfriend Who Has MS in Bathtub for Days, Locked Twins in Wardrobe

A Missouri man stands accused of leaving his girlfriend, who is disabled, in a bathtub alone for days.

Bryan Snow, 30, from Blue Springs was arrested on Feb. 12 for allegedly abusing his girlfriend and their 5-year-old twin daughters.

The woman's plight was uncovered after Central Jackson County Fire Protection District (CJC) personnel were called to do a "lift assist" at Snow's residence and found his girlfriend bruised and in a bathtub with fecal matter, according to a complaint warrant filed by the Jackson County prosecuting attorney's office.

Snow's girlfriend has Multiple Sclerosis as well as high functioning autism.

Officers allege Snow told them he worked two days in Kansas City and a friend was supposed to check on his girlfriend after he put her in the bath, according to the warrant.

After the girlfriend was transported to the hospital to treat severe bed sores and possible infections, officers went back to the apartment where they found the "extremely malnourished" twin girls, according to the warrant.

According to the warrant, the girls were transported to a children's hospital and where they were diagnosed with "physical child abuse, failure to thrive and child neglect (malnourishment)."

The warrant states the girls told police that they had been tied up and hidden in the back of a wardrobe for days, including when officers first arrived on the scene. They also claimed they were afraid of their father and that both parents would choke them.

Snow has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child/creating a substantial risk in the first degree and domestic assault in the second degree, according to a statement by the Jackson County prosecuting attorney's office.

Snow's bond is set at $65,000. It was not immediately clear if Snow had retained legal counsel to comment on his behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.