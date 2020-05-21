Heather Nanny-Cole was reported missing 10 days after her adult son last saw her

Missing Woman is Found Stabbed to Death Under Blankets on Boyfriend's Living Room Floor: Police

An Indiana man has been charged with murder after police allegedly discovered his girlfriend's decomposing remains on the floor of his apartment, covered with blankets.

Authorities suspect that Heather Nanny-Cole, 50, had been dead for several days before officers were dispatched to John Bryant's home in Bloomington to conduct a welfare check.

Nanny-Cole's adult son had reported her missing on May 16 after not hearing from or seeing her for several days.

A statement from the Bloomington Police indicates that Nanny-Cole lived with her son. When she last left her home, Nanny-Cole reportedly told her son she was on her way to her boyfriend's place.

On May 18, police received a call from Nanny-Cole's friend, who'd found the woman's car outside her boyfriend's apartment building.

The friend allegedly told police Bryant, 50, refused to open his door despite her repeated knocks.

Investigators were then dispatched to Bryant's home to conduct a welfare check.

According to the statement, "officers made contact with Bryant who eventually allowed officers inside to determine if the victim was there."

As the officers stepped inside, "they immediately noticed something on the living room floor that had been covered with blankets that appeared to be the size of a human body."

The statement continues: "Officers removed the blankets and located a deceased female with multiple stab wounds on her back. Bryant was immediately detained and transported to the police department for an interview."

At this point, Bryant has only been charged with a single count of murder.

"Due to the condition of the victim's body, it is believed that the victim had been deceased for several days," the statement adds.

Bryant remains in custody without bond.

No known motive has been established by detectives.