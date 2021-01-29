Emmanuel N. — identified only by his first name and last initial as is customary with Mexican criminal cases — is suspected of killing Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73

Man Arrested After Remains of American Couple, Ages 73 and 78, Were Found at the Bottom of Well in Mexico

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly couple whose remains were found at the bottom of a well in northern Mexico in September.

Emmanuel N. — identified only by his first name and last initial as is customary with Mexican criminal cases — is suspected in the stabbing of Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, likely in late August, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Prosecutors, as well as the families of the two victims, said they think the couple were killed while asleep in bed at Hirschsohn's longtime vacation home in El Socorrito, according to the Union-Tribune.

Image zoom Emmanuel N. | Credit: Baja California’s Prosecutor’s Office

The couple had been staying at the house near El Socorrito — which is a little more than 200 miles south of the U.S. border — when relatives in the United States lost contact with them, family members said. Hirschsohn had leased the home for the past 35 years.

Hirschsohn and Harvey were reported missing on Sept. 2 and local authorities launched an investigation into their disappearance, ABC News reported.

Their bodies were recovered on Sept. 5 in a well about four miles away from the property.

The suspect is a member of the family that owned the ranch where Hirschsohn's vaction home was located, Hirschsohn's daughter, Ava Setzer, told the Union-Tribune.

"We believe they were stabbed in their sleep in the middle of the night," Setzer told the outlet, adding that the killer removed all of the bedding along with the bodies, which "were put in this well in the middle of nowhere."

The victims' families expressed relief over the arrest to reporters at the Union-Tribune.

"Finally," Setzer said. "The past couple of months, this whole process, I can't even describe how difficult it's been."