Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Drown and Then Bury Wife Alive at Popular San Diego Beach

A California man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after allegedly trying to drown his wife before attempting to bury her alive in the sand.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at Coronado Beach in San Diego, the City of Coronado Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moreno Valley resident Jose Luis Mares III, 23, was arrested last night and charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and parole violation, police said.

Mares and his wife, whose identity was not released, had arrived at the beach Wednesday evening and eventually got into an argument, which is "when the suspect began attacking his wife," police said.

"He attempted to throw her in the ocean, then burying her in a hole in the sand," police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The woman managed to escape and ran from the beach to the street, where passersby found her. Police received a 911 call around 9 p.m. from the woman, "who stated that her husband had just tried to kill her on the beach."

First responders took the woman to a San Diego trauma center.

Mares was later discovered by police hiding in the backyard of a home less than a mile away.