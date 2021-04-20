Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Elderly Asian Couple and Threatening Olympian Sakura Kokumai

Michael Orlando Vivona, 25, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and committing a hate crime, according to the Orange Police Department

A California man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an elderly Korean American couple over the weekend and threatened U.S. Olympian Sakura Kokumai earlier this month.

Michael Orlando Vivona, 25, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and committing a hate crime, according to the Orange Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at a park in Orange, Calif., around 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, after bystanders allegedly reported that Vivona had punched a 79-year-old Korean American man and his 80-year-old wife in the face.

"The couple was on one of their evening walks as they do on a regular basis at this park when our suspect approached, unprovoked, and punched both of them in the face, causing both of them to fall to the ground," Sgt. Phil McMullin told ABC7.

Both victims — who have not yet been identified — are expected to recover.

Vivona is also accused of being the man who threatened Sakura Kokumai, a 28-year-old Asian American martial artist with Team USA, at the same park on April 1, according to police.

Earlier this month, she posted a recording of the incident to her Instagram page.

"Couldn't stop thinking about what happened yesterday," Kokumai wrote in the post. "Still processing... Usually I like to keep my social media positive, but I realized that these issues needs to be addressed so we can protect each other."

In the video, a man whom police now say was Vivona, is seen shouting at Kokumai to "get away" from him and challenges her to "do something." He then calls her a "loser" and tells her to "go home."

"In that moment, I thought, 'gosh, this guy is just crazy.' But when I zoomed out I realized there were a lot of people at the park," Kokumai recalled in her post. "Yes, a [woman] did come up and asked if I was ok towards the end as it escalated... but for the longest time no one cared. People would walk by, some even smiled. And I didn't know what to do."

While she said the man did not use racial slurs at first, Kokumai heard him shout "Chinese" and "Sashimi" as he eventually drove away.

He was not identified or apprehended after that encounter, but on Sunday community members called the police and "surrounded the suspect until officers arrived," police said.

"There was no force used, but they surrounded him," McMullin said to ABC7. "Fortunately, we had a police officer who was in that immediate area across the street. He was able to get there quickly and arrest our suspect."

Vivona has not yet been charged but is being held on $65,000 bail at Theo Lacy Jail, records show. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

An attorney could not be identified to comment on Vivona's behalf.