Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police

A man has been arrested after police say he took part in a series of shootings that left four people dead and three wounded in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

In a series of social media statements, the Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly and said he was apprehended just before 9:30 p.m. local time, over an hour after police issued their initial warning about the individual.

During a press conference early Thursday morning, Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said that "numerous felony charges" are pending.

Currently, the identities of the victims have not been released, and it is not known if the suspect knew any of them.

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Police Chief Davis, authorities responded to a first shooting around 1:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, where a man was found fatally shot in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, around 4:30 p.m., the shootings continued, Davis said, and a male victim was found inside his vehicle with "multiple gunshot wounds." He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes after, police responded to a woman who was shot in the leg and wounded, according to Davis. She was transported to a hospital in "non-critical" condition.

Then, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the suspect allegedly entered a store while recording himself on Facebook Live, where he shot and critically wounded a man, Davis continued.

After that incident, Davis detailed that a "concerned citizen" notified police that Kelly was allegedly on Facebook threatening to harm people, which prompted them to launch a city-wide search.

In the following moments, a woman was found shot dead around 7:20 p.m., and Davis said the shooter allegedly took her vehicle and fled the scene.

A minute after, officers also responded to a call about a man who was shot and wounded nearby.

At 8:55 p.m., police then found another woman who had been fatally shot, Davis said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after that shooting, Kelly then allegedly carjacked an individual at a nearby gas station, fleeing the scene in their Dodge Challenger, per Davis. That person was not injured.

Police later found the vehicle and began a high pursuit chase, Davis detailed. Kelly was then taken into custody "without incident" and two weapons were recovered at the scene of his arrest, she added.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the tragedy a "senseless murder rampage" during the Thursday morning press conference.

Strickland detailed that Kelly was released from prison less than six months ago, explaining that the suspect had been charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison, but only served 11 months, Strickland said.

"If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive," he added.

Police Chief Davis also noted that there are "at least" right crime scenes, and police are still investigating. "There could potentially be other locations, there could potentially be other damage in other places," she explained.

It was not immediately clear if Kelly currently has an attorney who could respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.