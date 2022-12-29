Man Allegedly Spewed Anti-Asian Rant at TikTokers at In-N-Out Burger. Now He's Charged with Hate Crimes 

Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, was taken into custody on Monday

By Steve Helling
Published on December 29, 2022 08:52 AM
Jordan Douglas Krah credit twitter
Photo: twitter

A man has been arrested on hate crime charges after he was allegedly recorded in a TikTok video making homophobic and racist remarks towards an Asian man and woman at a fast food restaurant.

According to a news release from the San Ramon Police Department, Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, was taken into custody on Monday. He is charged with two counts of committing a hate crime.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon, California. While eating inside the store, Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha began to record a TikTok.

According to police, Krah then approached Kim and Ha and allegedly "engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety."

In Krah's video, which was viewed by PEOPLE, a man -- whose face cannot be seen on camera -- called the couple "weird homosexuals" and threatened to spit in Ha's face. "I'll see you outside in a minute," the man said.

"Are you Japanese or Korean," the man continues. "Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un's boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?"

Authorities claim the unseen man in the video was Krah. Even after the man left, the couple remained inside the restaurant until employees could escort them out to their vehicle for their own safety.

"It was a really big shock factor," Arine Kim tells KTVU, also alleging, "He did not look entirely mentally well. He just kept on spewing nonsense."

Krah remains in custody and has not yet entered a plea.

It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

