Man Allegedly Tried to Find Girl on Dark Web to Kill, Rape, Cannibalize: 'How Old Is Your Daughter?'

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in Texas after an undercover investigation allegedly exposed his plans to kill and cannibalize a little girl.

Alexander Nathan Barter has been charged with first-degree criminal solicitation, second-degree attempted capital murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit capital murder and second-degree attempted sexual performance of a child. Barter has yet to enter pleas to the felony charges he faces.

An affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges Barter posted a message on the dark web — an anonymous online space only available with specific software that hides identity and location — expressing his apparent interest in necrophilia and cannibalism.

In the post, Barter allegedly provided two encrypted email addresses, asking that any person willing to help facilitate his fantasies contact him.

A special undercover agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety found the post on the dark web and emailed Barter, the affidavit alleges.

In his email to Barter, the agent allegedly explained that he had a young daughter he was willing to hand over to him.

According to the affidavit, Barter allegedly wrote back to the agent and described in graphic detail how he wanted to kill the girl and have sex with her body before consuming her remains.

“How old is your daughter?,” the email from Barter allegedly asked. “Can we kill her?”

The affidavit alleges that, over several emails, the undercover agent and Barter agreed to meet at a hotel in Joaquin, Texas, where the girl would be assaulted.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The affidavit alleges Barter urged the agent to purchase a burner phone as well as new clothing to wear after the killing.

The affidavit alleges Barter told the agent he should contact the police after returning home, and claim his daughter ran away.

Barter allegedly wrote in one email that he was determined to carry out the crime, saying, “I really want to do this.”

The affidavit alleges police were able to track the emails back to Barter, who was arrested on Oct. 19 as he left his house to meet up with the agent. At the time of his arrest, we was in possession of a knife and a plastic trash bag.

According to the affidavit, Barter later admitted to sending the emails and creating the dark web posting.

It was unclear Wednesday if Barter has an attorney. He remains in custody on an unspecified amount of bail.