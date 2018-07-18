N.C. Man Allegedly Used Ant Poison to Try to Kill Wife, Who Noticed Strange Smell in Food

A 52-year-old North Carolina man is charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly tainting his wife’s food with ant poison, according to multiple reports.

Eugene Pittman was arrested Monday following an investigation by Cumberland County detectives, reports ABC11.

Pittman is being held on $50,000 bond. He has not entered a plea and does not have a lawyer of record who could comment on the allegations against him.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, an arrest warrant explains investigators started looking into Pittman days after the alleged May 12 poisoning attempt.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Pittman’s wife noticed that her food had an unusual taste, according to the warrant. She allegedly made a passing joke to her husband that maybe he was trying to poison her, reports the Observer.

The wife told police she fell asleep that evening and later awoke to find her mouth and hands had been bound with duct tape, according to WSOC-TV. According to the warrant, Pittman was allegedly trying to strangle her.

The Observer reports that according to the warrant, Pittman’s wife allegedly told police he removed his hand from her nose and said, “You have two choices: You can leave, or you can die.”

Pittman allegedly added Terro ant poison to his wife’s meal, reports WSOC-TV.

Borax, the pest killer’s principal ingredient, can be fatal to humans in large concentrations.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the wife.