Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos

A Colorado man was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from outside her school.

Diego James Gettler, 28, was taken into custody Monday soon after his parents went to police and reported that they recognized him and his vehicle in surveillance photos.

Police learned about the incident when they were called to the STEM Launch School in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The girl allegedly told police she was dropped off at school that morning by her mother and had been sitting on some nearby school steps when a man approached her and asked her if she attended the school.

She said the stranger walked behind her and up the stairs but then turned around and walked back towards her.

"The male made her feel uncomfortable, so she stood up as he was walking back down the stairs," states an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. "The male grabbed [her] at this point, in a manner she described as him wrapping his hands and arms around her waist from behind."

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle. Thornton Police Department

The girl started screaming, "at which point the male covered her mouth with his hands to prevent her from screaming," the affidavit states.

"[The girl] told detectives she began grabbing at the male and was able to pull down a mask he was wearing, at which point the male appeared spooked and ran away on foot."

According to the affidavit, police found surveillance video that allegedly showed the suspect parking a gray Saturn Aura, walking towards the school and attempting to abduct the girl. Then, according to the affidavit, he ran off and climbed into the passenger side of his vehicle, and then drove off.

That same day, police released surveillance footage to the public of the suspect, who was wearing a black sweatshirt with "three blue and orange Adidas symbols on the back of the hooded sweatshirt," as well as black pants and black shoes. Police also released images of the vehicle, which had damage to its driver's side.

Thornton Police Department

According to the affidavit, Gettler's parents went to the Thornton police station on Sept. 26, spoke to a detective and "identified [Gettler] as possibly being involved due to them recognizing him based on photographs from the surveillance that was released, as well as his vehicle matching the unique characteristics of the suspect vehicle in this case," the affidavit states.

"[His parents] stated Diego owns and operates a gray Saturn Aura which has damage on the driver side" caused by an earlier car accident. "[His parents] further confirmed Diego has to enter the vehicle from the passenger side," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Gettler's cell phone was in the area when the incident occurred.

Gettler was later arrested in his car outside a Home Depot in Parker on Sept. 26.

He has been booked into the Adams County jail.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

He has not entered a plea. His attorney could not be reached for comment.