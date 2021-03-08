Man Accused of Taunting Cops Searching for His Missing Wife Gets Charged After Body Is Found in Yard

A Florida man has been charged with murdering his newlywed wife after the missing woman's body was discovered buried in their backyard.

Roberto Colon, 66, was detained Friday on unspecified drug charges, and on Saturday, learned he would face a single count of first-degree murder, according to a press release from the Boynton Beach Police.

On Friday evening, investigators excavated his 45-year-old wife Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet's body from the backyard of his Boynton Beach residence.

Gomez-Mullet was reported missing on Feb. 20. Police learned she hadn't been seen or heard from since the afternoon of Feb. 18, when she was allegedly on her way to Colon's home.

Citing the arrest affidavit, the Palm Beach Post reports Colon told police he married Gomez-Mullet "after meeting her as part of a deal that she would take care of his mother in exchange for U.S. citizenship through the marriage."

Colon told police he confronted Gomez-Mullet, accusing her of defrauding his mother out of several thousand dollars. He said he fired her, and then went to see his doctor.

According to the affidavit, Colon said he returned from the doctor to find that Gomez-Mullet had left. He said he knew nothing of her whereabouts.

Colon's bloody purse was found on Feb. 23, the affidavit alleges, and blood evidence was later recovered from a door in the suspect's house as well as on the floor of a garage that doubled as a workshop.

Colon told police the blood on the door was his, and that the blood in the garage was left by his dog, who'd died five years ago.

The Post's report indicates tests on the blood in the garage confirmed it was from a human, and police confronted Colon with their findings.

Police have not said how Gomez-Mullet was killed.

According to WPTV, which also obtained a copy of the affidavit, Colon allegedly told detectives Gomez-Mullet was "swimming with the fishes" and used an expletive to describe her, before allegedly daring them to "find the body."

As detectives left, Colon allegedly said, "Well, at least you didn't find a body at my house."

Police searched the backyard, where Colon said he had buried at least five dogs, and found human remains. The body was positively identified hours later as Gomez-Mullet's.