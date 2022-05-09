Man Allegedly Strangled Woman to Death on Phoenix Bus, and Manhunt Is On for Suspect
Phoenix police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who allegedly strangled a woman to death on a bus last week.
Officers called to the scene about 8 a.m. Friday found the unresponsive woman, later identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation, police said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.
She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Details were scarce — and a police spokesman, Sgt. Vincent Cole, declined to elaborate, saying investigators didn't want to alert the alleged assailant to what they know.
But "throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death," police said.
Cole would not say how or why investigators identified Bagley, or whether he had any connection to the victim.
On Monday Bagley was still on the run.
Police attempting to locate Bagley ask that anyone with information about the incident or Bagley's whereabouts call them at 602-262-6151, or contact Silent Witness at 1-480-WITNESS.