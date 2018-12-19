Ariz. Man Allegedly Strangled His Wife, Said She'd Become 'Burden' After Suffering Stroke

An Arizona man who allegedly hit his wife with a wrench and then strangled her to death said he did it because she’d become a “burden” to him after she had a stroke.

Jonathan Conaway, 45, reported his wife of 14 years, Janice, dead in a phone call Monday to Phoenix police, according to a probable cause statement reviewed by PEOPLE.

“I killed my wife, she is inside,” Conaway said in a “spontaneous statement” when a responding officer found him sitting on a chair by the front door of the couple’s Phoenix home just after 9 a.m. Monday, according to the probable cause document.

Entering the home, police found the 43-year-old victim and mother-of-two lying on the living room couch “with obvious trauma to her head, a wrench on the floor and a belt lying on the floor,” the document states.

Police said Conaway told them he used the belt to strangle her after hitting her on the head with the wrench, and then made sure she was dead by shining a light in her eyes before he called authorities, reports local TV station KPNX.

In summarizing Conaway’s statements, the probable cause document says “Jonathan and Janice have been having problems since they were married 14 years ago. The problems became worse after Janice had a stroke and Jonathan had to take care of her.”

It continued: “Janice’s medical needs also led to financial problems. The money problems became worse when Jonathan lost his job two weeks ago. The family was in debt and Jonathan felt like a failure and viewed Janice as a burden.”

The husband “had been thinking about killing his wife as a possible solution to his problems” after his job loss, and allegedly decided to act on Monday when Janice would be home from her job as a campus assistant with the Paradise Valley Unified School District and their two sons would be in school, police said.

“Jonathan killed Janice so their boys did not have to take care of her and require them using a substantial amount of money,” the probable cause statement alleges.

Conaway remains behind bars in Maricopa County on suspicion of first-degree murder with a $1 million bond, reports local TV station KSAZ. It could not be determined if he’d entered a plea or had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.