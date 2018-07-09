Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car and Runs Her Over: 'I Think I Killed My Mom!'

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault by a vehicle after he allegedly jumped into his mother’s car, struck her and a neighbor with it and then fled.

John Jeffrey Spencer, 23, later crashed the car and allegedly told witnesses, “I think I killed my mom,” the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The incident began around 8 p.m. on July 2 after Spencer allegedly climbed into his mother’s 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala and struck her and a neighbor as he drove off, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tribune-Review.

Spencer’s mother and the male neighbor were taken to a local hospital where they were treated. His mother’s condition remains unclear but her neighbor has been released, Fox News reports.

Spencer allegedly crashed his mother’s car less than 10 minutes later after he swerved across two lanes and hit a “no parking sign” and hillside, the Tribune-Review reports.

Witnesses at the scene told police that they gave Spencer a ride to a bar nearby and during the ride, he told them five times: “I think I killed my mom.”

He later allegedly said, “I hope my mom isn’t dead, or I’ll be going to jail for a long time.”

Spencer was picked up by police later that night walking along the street.

In addition to the felony aggravated assault by vehicle charges, Spencer is also charged with two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving death/personal injury while not properly licensed. He is also charged with one count of careless driving and failure to stop and give information or render aid.

Spencer was arraigned last week and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25. It is not clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.