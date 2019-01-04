Man Accused of Shooting Wife in Front of Twins Said He'd Found Sex Video of Her and His Best Friend

A Florida man allegedly shot his estranged wife and her parents in front of the couple’s 5-year-old twins after finding a video on her cell phone that showed her having sex with his best friend, police say.

“Please come help me. Please, please, please,” a woman’s voice pleads from inside the home where the shooting occurred on New Year’s Day, as heard in a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE from the Melbourne Police Department.

In the background a man’s loud curses are heard as he says “shoot me in the head,” while a child’s voice pleads, “No, daddy, no, I don’t want anyone to die” and “don’t shoot mommy,” the 911 recording reveals.

Seconds later a woman’s voice screams out, “Run baby, run!”

Neighbors said the woman and her children recently had moved into her parents’ Melbourne home, where all three adults were shot, after the woman and the shooting suspect separated, reports Orlando TV station WKMG.

“She’d been having some issues with her husband and she was staying at her mother’s house,” neighbor Phil McMahon told the outlet. “He showed up with a gun and he started shooting everybody.”

The injured individuals, all of whom survived, are not being identified by PEOPLE.

Authorities who responded to the 911 calls coming from the home and neighbors about 3 p.m. Tuesday arrested William Brian Stillwell, 39. He faces three charges of felony attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed burglary and two charges of child abuse, police say.

Stillwell allegedly showed up at his in-laws’ residence with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol “unannounced” and “entered the fenced-in backyard without permission,” then refused his father-in-law’s request to leave before shooting him in the yard, police state in an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

As the injured man retreated to a neighbor’s home for help, Stillwell’s mother-in-law came outside and was herself shot in the elbow and abdomen, police say.

Inside the house, his estranged wife was shot in the left kneecap, “rendering her immobile” as a dropped phone continued to record the commotion overheard on the 911 audio, according to the incident report.

Police later found the gun that was used in the attack near a living room couch.

After his arrest, Stillwell told police he’d recently discovered a sex video on his wife’s cell phone where “he saw her cheating on him … with his best friend,” reports TV station WFTV.

Stillwell is being held in the Brevard County jail after a judge denied him bail. Public records did not indicate whether he had entered a formal plea or identify an attorney who might speak on his behalf.