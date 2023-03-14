Man Who Allegedly Shot 2 Missouri Police Officers, Killing 1, Arrested After Standoff with Authorities

Kenneth Lee Simpson of Eureka, Mo., is accused of fatally shooting Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and wounding Officer Adam Sullentrup

By
Published on March 14, 2023 12:13 PM
Police Officer Adam Sullentrup; Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith
Police Officer Adam Sullentrup; Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith. Photo: City of Hermann, Missouri Facebook

After a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours, a 35-year-old Missouri man, who was wanted in connection with the shootings of two police officers on Sunday night, was taken into custody.

Kenneth Lee Simpson of Eureka, Mo., was apprehended on Monday around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Simpson is being investigated for the shootings of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup. Shortly after the Sunday night shooting, Griffith, 34, died from his injuries. Sullentrup, 31, is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

The shootings occurred at a Casey's General Store in Hermann, Mo., a town of fewer than 2,300 people about an hour-and-a-half west of St. Louis.

Griffith and Sullentrup approached Simpson around 9 p.m. on Sunday night inside the store and attempted to arrest him on multiple warrants he had in two Missouri counties, according to the press release. "An altercation ensued and the two Hermann officers were shot," the release stated.

Kenneth Lee Simpson
Kenneth Lee Simpson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol

Simpson left the store and authorities later learned he was in a home near where the shootings took place. They surrounded the home and two women came out with their hands raised, police said, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. It is unclear if Simpson knew the women or had any connection to the house. Neighbors reportedly heard officers using a bullhorn to try and establish communication with Simpson all night long, the outlet reports. Shortly before 2 p.m., authorities filled the home with tear gas, forcing Simpson out.

After his arrest, Simpson was transported to the Crawford County Jail. Charges against him from the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney are pending, states the press release.

Online court records reviewed by PEOPLE show Simpson has a lengthy criminal history in Missouri. From cases dating back to 2004, he has pleaded guilty to charges of 2nd degree property damage, tampering with a vehicle, 4th degree assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was served an order of protection against him for a 2013 adult abuse stalking case.

In addition to working as a Detective Sergeant at Hermann Police Department, Griffith was also the Chief of Police at nearby Rosebud Police Department, according to his obituary.

A recent Facebook post from City of Rosebud, Mo., shows Griffith celebrating his birthday on March 1. The caption reads: "Happy Birthday to our very own Chief Griffith today!!! Hope your day brings you much happiness and safety!"

Griffith is survived by his wife and two sons.

During a press conference held on Monday, Robert Koerber, the former Mayor of Hermann spoke about Griffith, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

"He was one of my favorite officers because he had such an easy and effective style," Koerber said. "He seemed to take a personal interest in people. He was interested in whatever your problem was."

