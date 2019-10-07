Man Allegedly Robs Bank a Day Before Wedding to Pay For Venue, Ring — and Fiancée Turns Him In

Image zoom Heath Bumpous Courtesy Trinity County Sheriff's Office

The day before his wedding, a Texas man allegedly robbed a bank, later telling authorities he did so to pay for the reception hall and his wife’s wedding ring.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced the arrest of Heath Bumpous, 36, in a Facebook post.

The bank robbery happened on Friday morning in Groveton, Wallace explained.

Bumpous turned himself in late Friday after his fiancée realized it was her husband-to-be who was in still surveillance images police posted online.

The wedding was supposed to take place Saturday. It is unclear if the wedding proceeded as planned.

Wallace said Bumpous confessed to holding up the bank.

Bumpous entered the bank and allegedly told tellers he was armed and wanted cash.

He has been charged with robbery.

“He basically stated he was getting married tomorrow, he didn’t have enough money for the wedding ring he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Wallace explained.

It was unclear Monday if Bumpous had entered a plea to the charge against him, or if he had an attorney who could address the allegations.

Efforts to reach Bumpous were also unsuccessful.