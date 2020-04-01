Man Allegedly Ran Through a Stop Sign and Killing 'Great Kid,' 9, Who 'Stood up for Bullied Kids'

Image zoom

An Iowa man is facing vehicular homicide charges for allegedly killing a 9-year-old boy and injuring 3 others while driving intoxicated, say authorities.

Arrested last week, Jesse Blade, 30, of Charles City, was charged on March 24 with homicide by vehicle-OWI and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of OWI-2nd offense, local station KIMT reports.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on Oct. 26 that claimed the life of Royce Fisher, 9, of Sioux City, the Associated Press and the Des Moines Register report.

It is unclear why Blade was arrested and being charged now, more than five months after the fatal crash.

On the morning of the accident, Blade allegedly failed to stop at an intersection, slamming into the passenger side of a minivan carrying Royce, as well as his grandparents Ronald and Sarah Fisher and his friend, Aidyn Kline, 11, the Globe Gazette reports.

He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .137, court records state, which is more than twice the legal limit for alcohol, the outlet reports.

He also had cocaine in his system on the morning of the accident, the Globe Gazette reports.

Blade was allegedly driving at 53 mph in a 25 mph zone when he barreled through the intersection and hit the minivan, court records show, KIMT reports.

Ronald Fisher, Sarah Fisher and Aidyn Kline survived the crash but were left with serious injuries including broken bones, KIMT reports.

In his obituary, the fourth grader was remembered as “a great kid, an honest person, and a wonderful judge of character.”

“He saw the good in people and put others before himself,” it says. “He stood up for bullied kids at school and always seemed to do what was right, even if it wasn’t popular.”

Royce enjoyed wrestling and playing football, it says. “He was very intelligent and caught on to techniques and plays quickly.”

He loved animals, enjoyed fishing with his dad and had fun riding his dirt bike and going four-wheeling, it continues.

“There wasn’t a more polite and well-behaved kid in this world,” the obituary says.

Blade has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Floyd County Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.