Man Accused of Murdering Woman Found Dismembered In Basement After Neighbor Noticed 'Strange Smell'

A man arrested last month after a “strange smell” coming from the basement of his Grand Rapids apartment building led to the discovery of a woman’s dismembered corpse has been formally charged with murdering her.

On Wednesday, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office filed open murder and tampering with evidence charges against Jared Chance.

Last month, the 29-year-old was charged with mutilation of a body and concealing the death of an individual after a search of his apartment allegedly turned up additional body parts and other evidence, including items police say could have been used to dismember a corpse.

Chance lived on the building’s second-floor. The remains — identified as belonging to 31-year-old Ashley Young — were discovered concealed under a bloody tarp.

The body was found by Chance’s first-floor neighbor, who went down into the basement to investigate a “strange smell,” Grand Rapids police said at a press conference at the time.

Young was reported missing in late November when she vanished while on a trip to Grand Rapids.

Police say Chance was an acquaintance of the missing woman, who hailed from Oshtemo Township, about 50 miles south. She was found Dec. 2.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Chance’s attorney for comment. Chance remains in police custody.

It was unclear Thursday if he had entered pleas to any of the charges he faces.

Police have yet to release a cause of death in the case.