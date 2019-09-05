Man Allegedly Murdered Missing Girlfriend, Then Rapped in Karaoke Bar About Killing, Burying Her

Image zoom Amanda Custer Facebook

A California man who allegedly rapped in a karaoke bar about killing and burying a woman on the very day his girlfriend vanished has been charged with murder in connection with the still-missing woman’s disappearance.

Amanda Custer, 31, vanished on the morning of July 29. At the time, she was both witness and an alleged victim in a pending domestic battery case against her sometime-boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Camou.

The suspect was due in court that day on a bail violation tied to prior charges that included alleged assault and domestic violence on Custer, according to court records cited by CBS Los Angeles.

Later that night, a patron in the King Eddy Saloon in downtown Los Angeles filmed Camou as he took to the microphone and rapped “I killed my [expletive] and buried that [expletive] in the [expletive] dirt,” reports KTLA.

“At first I was like, did he say that?,” Michael Moore, who filmed the video, told the outlet. “And he said it with such force.”

The man then “mentioned something about the police and that he needed to close his mouth now, and he walked off,” Moore told CBS Los Angeles.

“I think that everyone in the bar that heard him kinda stopped,” Moore told KTLA. “Time just stopped. And there were some hardcore rappers up in there, and they stopped.”

Police on the lookout for Camou’s gray Toyota Prius subsequently arrested him in the vehicle following a standoff less than a mile from the bar.

On Wednesday, he was charged with one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Camou also is charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary, injuring a girlfriend, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and a separate misdemeanor count of battery.

According to the DA’s office, the latter charges stem from an incident on April 22, when Camou is accused of battering Custer, strangling her and threatening her with a Taser. “The victim sought help at a nearby residence and the defendant is alleged to have chased her into the residence and battered an elderly male who attempted to intervene,” the release says.

On the day Custer disappeared, and while Camou was out on bail for that alleged attack, police were summoned by a report of domestic violence at Camou’s home. Officers did not locate either Camou or Custer, but found signs of an assault at the scene that included blood, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the media, reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Authorities believed Custer had been taken from the scene against her will, after a witness told investigators that Camou allegedly was seen placing Custer’s limp body in the cargo hatch of the Toyota Prius, according to KTLA.

Authorities who’d issued an alert for the Prius found the vehicle with Camou laying in the back seat in the hours after his alleged karaoke song, and eventually flushed him out with tear gas when he refused to exit, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Custer’s “body has not been found,” the release says.

An attorney who might speak on Camou’s behalf was not immediately identified. He is being held without bail on the murder charge in the Los Angeles County jail, and faces death or life in prison if convicted on the charge.