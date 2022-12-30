A 39-year-old Enola, Pennsylvania, man is accused of killing his wife on Christmas Eve after an argument — then allegedly calling his father and claiming she'd died by suicide, multiple outlets report.

According to a blood-stained letter he allegedly left inside their house, Christopher Colbert initially planned to die after his wife, Tamara Colbert. But, according to court records, PennLive reports, when police showed up at the house, they saw Colbert sitting in his car inside the couple's garage. Then they noticed blood on his head, as well as a nearby pistol.

Tamara, 39, was found deceased in a bedroom upstairs.

Police claim that Tamara had fled upstairs after Colbert allegedly tried to attack her with a knife during an argument. Upstairs in the bedroom, the altercation continued, and Colbert then allegedly shot Tamara in the head. He is also accused of strangling her, per court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

The blood-stained letter Colbert left behind reportedly said, "There is no one I love more than Tamara," according to court records reviewed by PennLive. "She was my world and I ruined it. I'm so impossibly sorry, understand that I didn't kill her. She and I had a fight. We were not doing well."

"We both had tendencies to be angry when things went poorly," the letter purportedly read, per PennLive. "Writing any of this is silly, since we're dead, and I'm going to be seen as the cause."

After allegedly killing his wife, Colbert called his father in Florida and told him Tamara had shot herself, PennLive reports. Colbert was apparently in an irrational frame of mind and "not completing sentences," the outlet claims.

Colbert's father then called 911 to request that police do a welfare check at his son's Pennsylvania house. Colbert reportedly smelled of alcohol when police arrived.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Colbert's preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 12, per court records. He's charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, and tampering with physical evidence. He's been denied bond, court records show.

It's unclear whether Colbert has issued a plea or retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

PEOPLE reached out to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office but did not immediately hear back.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Coleen Redifer of Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.