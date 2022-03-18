Florida Man Allegedly Beats, Strangles Girlfriend's Elderly Mother on Her 93rd Birthday

The Orange County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday, and alleged that Padilla-Marrero was murdered not long after relatives dropped her off at the nursing home. Investigators named 54-year-old Javier Rosado Martinez the suspect.

According to authorities, Martinez, who was dating Padilla-Marrero's daughter, did not attend the birthday festivities, but visited the facility that night, where he was let into the secured building by a resident.

Padilla-Marrero — also a grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 21 — was found by one of her daughters. She was naked, on her bed, covered with a throw blanket.

Officials said that Padilla-Marrero had "gone out of her way to help" Martinez. She had let both him and her daughter live with her at the facility — until recently, when Martinez was asked to leave the home for using drugs and alcohol on site, according to police.