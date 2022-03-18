Florida Man Allegedly Beats, Strangles Girlfriend's Elderly Mother on Her 93rd Birthday
A Florida woman was brutally killed over the weekend, hours after celebrating her 93rd birthday with family and friends.
According to authorities, Dolores Padilla-Marrero was beaten and strangled to death Sunday evening at St. Joseph Gardens Court, an assisted living facility in Orlando.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday, and alleged that Padilla-Marrero was murdered not long after relatives dropped her off at the nursing home. Investigators named 54-year-old Javier Rosado Martinez the suspect.
According to authorities, Martinez, who was dating Padilla-Marrero's daughter, did not attend the birthday festivities, but visited the facility that night, where he was let into the secured building by a resident.
Authorities said Padilla-Marrero's body wasn't found until Monday morning, after her four children were unable to reach her by phone.
Padilla-Marrero — also a grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 21 — was found by one of her daughters. She was naked, on her bed, covered with a throw blanket.
Officials said that Padilla-Marrero had "gone out of her way to help" Martinez. She had let both him and her daughter live with her at the facility — until recently, when Martinez was asked to leave the home for using drugs and alcohol on site, according to police.
In addition to surveillance video apparently showing Martinez entering and later leaving the home Sunday evening, detectives recovered a piece of jewelry from Padilla-Marrero's bed they say belongs to the suspect.
Authorities have yet to discuss an exact motive for the killing.
Martinez is being held without bond on a single first-degree murder charge he has yet to enter a plea to. Martinez also does not have an attorney of record.