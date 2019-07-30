Image zoom

New York police investigating the suspected murder of a 32-year-old mother of three have reportedly found a body in a local landfill.

According to WLTV, a body believed to be that of Kerrilee D’Avolio was uncovered on Tuesday at the Oneida County landfill in Ava. A dive team also found a long gun resembling the kind of gun police were searching for, WLTV reports.

On Monday evening, Lt. Jim Boyer of the Rome, New York, Police Department announced they believed Kerrilee D’Avolio to be dead, the Post Standard, Rome Sentinel and the Utica Observer-Dispatch report.

Earlier that day, police began investigating Kerrilee’s suspected murder after her brother-in-law called authorities to report that her husband had told him she committed suicide.

“He had a conversation with a family member…it was alarming,” Boyer said.

Kerrilee and her husband, Jason D’Avolio, are going through a divorce, Boyer said, and when questioned by police, Jason allegedly began “giving various versions of events.”

D’Avolio allegedly told police his wife had killed herself and that her body was put into a dumpster. No one but D’Avolio is believed to have seen Kerrilee since Saturday night, when she had dinner with her sister.

Boyer said the couple’s daughters, ages 2, 4, and 5 years old, are safe and in the care of relatives. It is unknown what, if anything, they witnessed.

Rome police have applied for search warrants of the family’s home, where officers allegedly found circumstances that indicated a “serious crime” had occurred, Boyer said.

According to WKTV, Jason D’Avolio has been arrested and charges are expected to be filed against him. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Police asked for the public’s help in checking dumpster they work, live or drive by in the area for “any weapons, bedding, clothing or obviously, a body,” Boyer said.

Anyone who finds anything unusual is urged to call police at (315) 339-7780.

“Do not touch anything,” Deputy Police Chief Kevin M. Simons said, according to the Sentinel. “Call the Rome Police Department right away.”

Anyone who has spoken with Kerrilee since Saturday night is urged to call Boyer at (315) 339-7715.