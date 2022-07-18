Charles Robert Gillard Sr. has been charged with three counts of felony murder

Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt

Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support

Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support

A 51-year-old Michigan man who has been hospitalized for weeks following a suicide attempt has been charged with murder in connection with the May deaths of his wife and three children.

Online records confirm that Charles Robert Gillard, Sr., was transferred into the custody of the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office on June 28 — more than a month after authorities allege he killed his entire family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After he allegedly shot his wife, 40-year-old Dawn Gillard, and their three kids — Katelynn, 6, Ronald, 4, and 3-year-old Joshua — the father turned the gun on himself, according to police.

All three victims were discovered slain at their home in Austin Township, reports WDIV-TV.

The station, citing police, reports that other children of Dawn's from a previous relationship were unharmed in the attack.

Court records confirm that Gillard has been charged with three counts of felony murder, to which he's yet to enter pleas.

Relatives who spoke to WZZM last month said Dawn had been the victim of domestic violence prior to her death.

"In situations like this, I don't think it's a bad thing to seek out therapy, seek out counseling" said Randy Myers, Dawn's cousin. "There's a lot of people in this world that do still care and you have to give them a chance to know what you're going through for them to be able to help."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign is still collecting donations to cover the funeral costs for the four victims and to raise money for Dawn's other children.

"She didn't deserve this," added Myers. "It's a situation I hope we never become desensitized from."

It was unclear Monday if Gillard was represented by an attorney who could address the allegations on his behalf.