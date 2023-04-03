Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police

An Idaho man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly killing the prime suspect in his mother's murder before he could be captured by police, authorities said.

Raul A. Cuevas, 31, of Nampa, is being held in the Ada County Jail under no bail in connection with the fatal stabbing of Jesus Urrutia, 39, also of Nampa, according to jail records and a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation began around 8:30 p.m. on March 28, when police officers were called to a home in Nampa, where they found Cueva's mother, 52-year-old Michella Luna with "several stab wounds", a Facebook post from the Nampa Police Department reads. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they quickly identified Urrutia as a suspect in the woman's killing and tried to locate him overnight. Details about his alleged involvement were not immediately revealed but police did say he was "known to the victim," according to the statement.

Then, around 7 a.m. on March 29, the sheriff's office got a 911 call about a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a gas station in Avimor, which is over 25 miles away from Nampa, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived, they found a man later identified as Urruita "slumped over" in a parked vehicle with the engine still running, authorities said, adding that he also had a stab wound.

Urrutia later died from his injuries. His death was caused by a "sharp force injury wound to the chest" and was ruled a homicide, the sheriff's office said, citing the county coroner's office.

Meanwhile, police identified Cuevas as a suspect in Urrutia's killing and located him in a car at the intersection of Idaho 55 and Beacon Light Road, according to the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Deputies collected evidence and talked to Cuevas before taking him to the Ada County Jail, where he was charged with first degree murder," the release states.

A manager at the gas station where Urrutia was found told the Idaho Statesman that Cuevas allegedly used the station's phone to contact authorities to surrender.

A woman identified as Luna's daughter has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation and have not shared a possible motive for the violence, noting that deputies and detectives are following "several different leads."