Man Allegedly Killed Mom in Front of Kids, Left Them at Home for Days While Baby Had Fractured Skull

Shavone Robinson was stabbed in the neck, face and upper body on May 12

The grieving mother of Shavone Robinson — a 30-year-old Arizona woman whose young children witnessed her murder back in May — confronted the man accused in the killing, telling him during a virtual court hearing last week that he has devastated her entire family.

"How could you do this?" the woman asked during Friday's proceedings, according to azfamily.com, which covered the hearing. "What did she do to you to have you take her away from me?"

The heartbroken woman, whose name was withheld, continued with her testimony, telling Andre Daniels, 30, she wants him "to suffer behind those bars."

She added: "I hope you rot. Just rot away! He really destroyed our family...and I don't know why."

Daniels was arrested last week and charged with the May 12 murder of Robinson, the mother of three children — two toddlers and a newborn.

All three of her kids were present for the fatal incident.

Andre Daniels Credit: Phoenix Police Department

Daniels is also charged with weapons violations and child abuse. He has yet to enter pleas to those charges.

Robinson was found dead in her Phoenix apartment on May 17, after two of her children were seen on the second-floor balcony asking neighbors for help and begging them for food.

Her 1-month-old was lying on the floor next to her body.

After stabbing the woman in the neck, face and upper body, investigators allege that Daniels fled the scene, leaving the children to die.

Detectives believe Daniels is the father of Robinson's newborn, reports azfamily.com, and allege that he demanded she abort the fetus when she told him she was pregnant.

According to police, the infant is being treated for multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. The two toddlers, aged 3 and 2, received treatment for dehydration.

"You did all of this and left all this for my young babies to see this?" Robinson's mother asked at Friday's hearing. "And she laid there for who knows how many days? And the kids were there watching their mom? You are a very, very sick person!"

Daniels is being held on $3 million bond. It was unclear Wednesday if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.