Surveillance footage allegedly contradicted Timothy Robinson's claim that Emmanuel Ware was struck by a car

Mo. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Son While She Was at Job Interview

Charges have been filed in Missouri against the man authorities allege killed 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware.

Timothy Robinson, 33, is Emmanuel's mother's boyfriend, PEOPLE confirms with a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives began investigating Emmanuel's Dec. 10 death after the boy's mother told investigators he had been hit by a car.

According to court documents obtained by KMOV, KTVI, and KSDK, Robinson was asked to watch the toddler so that his mother could go to a job interview.

Emmanuel's mother returned home just after 2:00 p.m. and discovered her son unconscious on the floor with bruises about his body and several head injuries, the court documents state.

Emmanuel's mother told police her boyfriend had allegedly told her he took the boy to a gas station to get cigarettes.

According to the court documents, Robinson claimed that while at the gas station, the boy was struck by a car that immediately left.

However, an autopsy noted Emmanuel's injuries were not consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Instead, the boy had "a tear in the right lobe of his liver," which caused significant internal bleeding, the court documents state.

In addition, police obtained surveillance footage from the gas station, showing Emmanuel was not hit by a car.

Robinson is now charged with second-degree felony murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

He learned of the new charges while already in police custody.

Court records indicate Robinson had been in jail since Dec. 13, when he was arrested on an unrelated robbery charge.