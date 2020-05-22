N.Y. Man Allegedly Stabbed Dad to Death While Victim Was on Zoom Call with 20 People

Police in New York state allege a man fatally stabbed his father while the older man was on a Zoom conference call with 20 people, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times, citing a Suffolk County Police Department statement, reports Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, is accused of stabbing his 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, on Thursday in the father’s Amityville home.

A police spokesman told the Times that others on the call reported suddenly realizing the victim was no longer on the screen, and that some people might have seen parts of the attack.

One witness on the call who didn’t want to be publicly identified told CBS, “A bald, naked man went into this room, ripped bed sheets off the bed, placed them on the ground as if he was covering something up, and then he covers up the camera so nobody sees him.”

Members of the chat called 911.

“It was horrible that they had to witness this,” Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk County police homicide squad told Newsday.

Police said Scully-Powers allegedly fled by jumping out a window, and it took police about an hour to arrest him, NBC reports.

The outlet reports Scully-Powers was hospitalized and faces a charge of second-degree murder. Because he’s hospitalized, he has not yet been given a court date, NBC reports.