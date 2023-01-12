Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce

A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death.

William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from the city.

William L. Fitzgerald. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Police said they were called to Washington's home shortly before 7 p.m., after family members became concerned because they had not heard from her.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, after discovering the gruesome scene, her father called 911 and said that she "had been stabbed, is beyond help, and it was not self-inflicted."

First responders found the handcuffed woman's body in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds, per police and the outlet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators reportedly recovered a silver carving knife on a shelf in the second-floor hallway, which was also one of multiple areas of the home that had been marked in blood.

Records obtained by the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette show that Washington filed for divorce from Fizgerald in November 2022. It was set to be finalized next month.

Police have not revealed a motive for the killing, but cited a witness in the complaint who claimed Washington denied Fitzgerald's attempts to reconcile the relationship, the outlet reports. Fitzgerald also allegedly texted another witness private photos of the woman with another man, along with a picture of her dead body, writing "this what y'all got her."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Washington's death was confirmed on a GoFundMe campaign set up to assist with funeral expenses and other bills.

"We can't put into words the heartbreak we feel at the loss of our beautiful mom," reads the fundraiser launched by the woman's children, Mirayah and Meleke King.

"She gave so much of herself to us, to her grandkids, to all of her family and friends. Her spirit shined like the morning sun, warming those who saw her and spreading joy and hope. It hurts to even write that she's gone."

Fitzgerald is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.