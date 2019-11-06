Man Allegedly Groped Costumed Princess Character at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Image zoom Brian Thomas Sherman Orange County Sheriff's Office

A 51-year-old man was arrested inside the Walt Disney World Resort on Saturday after he allegedly groped an employee while she was in character for a meet and greet.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Thomas Sherman of Orlando was charged with battery after he placed his arms around the cast member and touched her breast while he posed for a photo along with his wife.

In an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, eyewitnesses said the victim was “unable to move” as she was “stuck” between the man and his wife for the photo-op. She appeared uncomfortable as the man placed his arm around her, and her coworkers took note, asking Sherman to do a different pose before he allegedly proceeded to grope her.

Sherman “cupped and lifted the victim’s right breast for approximately three to four seconds” over the costume’s skin-tight fabric, according to the affidavit.

The photos taken by the staff photographer, who provided a statement to the sheriff’s office along with a character attendant, were used to identify Sherman after the incident.

Occurring inside the Florida attraction’s Magic Kingdom theme park around noon local time, the official reports redact the name of which Disney princess the woman was dressed as, but Sherman became “very excited,” insisting it was his “favorite” character.

The meet and greet location was immediately shut down in response, according to the affidavit, and witnesses said the victim “began shaking and crying” when Sherman left the room. She did not have any physical injuries and told authorities she is willing to testify against Sherman in court.

When reached by PEOPLE, Sherman declined to comment.

Representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.