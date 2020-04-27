Man Accused of Killing Wife Was Allegedly Dismembering Her When Police Came to Check on Her

Image zoom Go Fund Me

New York State Troopers, who’d gone to check on a Buffalo-area woman whose family hadn’t heard from her in days, allegedly interrupted her husband as he dismembered her body inside their home, authorities say.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m., troopers were sent to a home in Allen to check on the welfare of a resident there, the New York State Police Department says in a release.

Police did not identify the resident in the release, but her family has identified her on a GoFundMe page and in news interviews as Amber Farren, local station WKBW reports.

Troopers spoke to Philip M. Farren, 52, who said his wife had “left the area,” the release says.

When troopers questioned him again, he “then made admissions,” the release says.

“Further investigation reveals that Farren had shot and killed the victim earlier in the week and was in the process of dismembering the victim’s body when troopers arrived on scene,” the release claims.

Her body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Farren was arrested on second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges, the release says.

He was arraigned via Skype. He has not yet entered a plea and is now being held without bail at the Allegany County Jail.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

As police continue to investigate, Amber’s family is reeling from her death.

“She was a sweet girl, a big heart,” her aunt, Bonne Mineo, told WKBW. “Would do anything for anybody, and for her life to be ended like this.”

Her sister, Ashley Ryan, told the outlet, “She would give the shirt off her back to anyone, and then this happened. I just can’t believe it.”

Her family claims they saw signs of domestic violence before Amber’s death.

“My sister was murdered due to domestic violence,” Ryan wrote in the GoFundMe account she set up for her sister. “Her husband killed her and left her on the ground to die for a few days. ”