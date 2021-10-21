Emily Ferlazzo's parents called police after her husband returned from a weekend trip without her

N.H. Man Allegedly Confesses to Murdering, Dismembering Wife During Anniversary Vacation in Vermont

Vermont authorities have arrested a 41-year-old New Hampshire man, alleging he murdered his wife during a weekend getaway arranged around the couple's first wedding anniversary.

Joseph Ferlazzo has pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement, Vermont State Police allege Joseph admitted to shooting his wife of one year, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, on Saturday, after the couple had an argument in their converted bus.

The trip was intended for the couple to celebrate their first anniversary.

WWLP and the Burlington Free Press obtained a copy of the criminal complaint, and both report that Joseph drove home to New Hampshire without his wife.

The woman's parents called police after Joseph allegedly told them Emily stormed off after an argument.

It was unclear what the couple had argued about.

Joseph agreed "to speak to investigators Tuesday afternoon" and allegedly "told detectives that he had killed his wife early Saturday morning inside their vehicle in Bolton," the police statement says.

The small bus "had been converted into a living and traveling space that Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo shared and had used to travel to Bolton late last week," according to the statement.

That bus was eventually found by state police and seized. Inside, they found Emily's dismembered body.

She was shot twice in the head, according to the complaint.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

They also located "other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo's account of the killing," the statement says.

WWLP reports that Joseph told police he drove the bus to St. Albans, Vt., and used a handsaw to dismember Emily's body.